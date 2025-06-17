  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and picturesque views, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and picturesque views, Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey
from
$125,199
;
20
About the complex

Feel nature while you are in the city, next to Büyükçekmece Lake, with a view of the Marmara Sea, fascinating landscaping design, and wide balconies. You can find your spacious and comfortable residences in a lush living area and peace.

Features:

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Turkish bath, fitness and sauna
  • Social facility area and recreation areas
  • 7/24 camera security system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2.5 km - Tüyap Istanbul Fair Center
  • 3 km - First Avenue Shopping Center
  • 4 km - Perla Vista Shopping Center
  • 4 km - Beykent University
  • 3 km - metrobus
  • 4 km - Beykent University Hospital
  • 2 km - supermarkets
  • 5 km - biggest Park in Istanbul
  • 5 km - Beylikdüzü Hospital
  • 25 km - Istanbul Airport

Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and picturesque views, Istanbul, Turkey
, Turkey
from
$125,199
