Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and picturesque views, Istanbul, Turkey

Feel nature while you are in the city, next to Büyükçekmece Lake, with a view of the Marmara Sea, fascinating landscaping design, and wide balconies. You can find your spacious and comfortable residences in a lush living area and peace.
Features:
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
Children's playground
Basketball court
Tennis court
Turkish bath, fitness and sauna
Social facility area and recreation areas
7/24 camera security system
Location and nearby infrastructure
2.5 km - Tüyap Istanbul Fair Center
3 km - First Avenue Shopping Center
4 km - Perla Vista Shopping Center
4 km - Beykent University
3 km - metrobus
4 km - Beykent University Hospital
2 km - supermarkets
5 km - biggest Park in Istanbul
5 km - Beylikdüzü Hospital
25 km - Istanbul Airport
, Turkey
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea.
The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security.
The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
LCD: ELEXUS.
Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district.
Mediterranean Sea: 300 m.
Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car.
Start of construction: May 2021
End of construction: June 2023
Cost:
1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000
2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern …