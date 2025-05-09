Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

We present to your attention a residential complex in the Buyukcekmece area near the sea.

The residential complex is built on an area of ​​2.863 m2, consists of four blocks, a total of 74 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 100 m2 to 210 m2, and 4 stores.

Near the complex there are kindergartens (Mektebim Okulları Berna Yılmaz Kampüsü, Tema Kids), schools (Modern English Internatıonal School, Doga Koleji, My Okulları Beylikdüzü Kampüsü, Parc Internatıonal School), universities (İstanbul Üniversitesi Buyukcekmece Kampüsü, Arel Üniversitesi, Kadir Has Üniversitesi), hospitals, shopping malls, etc.

The picturesque Buyukcekmece district is located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Marmara. The district fascinates with its incredible beauty and has an important financial and social significance for Istanbul.

Completion date: delivered.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness

Turkish bath

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.