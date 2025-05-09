  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,000
BTC
2.6168562
ETH
137.1606218
USDT
217 510.5912828
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26185
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1181
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

We present to your attention a residential complex in the Buyukcekmece area near the sea.

The residential complex is built on an area of ​​2.863 m2, consists of four blocks, a total of 74 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 100 m2 to 210 m2, and 4 stores.

Near the complex there are kindergartens (Mektebim Okulları Berna Yılmaz Kampüsü, Tema Kids), schools (Modern English Internatıonal School, Doga Koleji, My Okulları Beylikdüzü Kampüsü, Parc Internatıonal School), universities (İstanbul Üniversitesi Buyukcekmece Kampüsü, Arel Üniversitesi, Kadir Has Üniversitesi), hospitals, shopping malls, etc.

The picturesque Buyukcekmece district is located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Marmara. The district fascinates with its incredible beauty and has an important financial and social significance for Istanbul.

Completion date: delivered.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness
Turkish bath
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$250,791
Residential complex
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$285,000
Residential complex SIRIUS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$163,325
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Kartal, Turkey
from
$128,417
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$83,980
You are viewing
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Kartal, Turkey
from
$380,800
Finishing options Finished
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. In recent years, the Kartal area has become increasingly attractive for both investment and living. The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 140–240 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikdüzü . Well designed units with breathtaking sea view and magnificent green areas integrated with nature. The latest and highest quality building materials have been used in the construction . A mod…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$811,761
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications