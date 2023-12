Avanos, Turkey

from €550,000

Completion date: 2023

Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and swimming pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most stunning views in the entire Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing south, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and Alanya's centre. This view can be admired in the evening, when the Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life.The property in Bektash is usually a villa or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find a pretty magnificent property. If you prefer privacy and peace, Bektash is a great option.You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, the completion is scheduled for February 2023.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!