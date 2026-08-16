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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ankara, Turkey

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Kalecik
91
Cankaya
49
Etimesgut
11
Pursaklar
9
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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$318,103
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$418,739
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 8/15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$449,971
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 10/30
AN APARTMENT WITH A SPECTACULAR VALLEY VIEW IS FOR SALE SINPAŞ MARINA SUITABLE FOR TURKISH…
$177,727
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
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Property types in Ankara

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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