Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.

Exclusive 4+2 Villa with Sea View: Luxury + Turkish Citizenship

We present this exclusive luxury villa in the prestigious Kargicak district of Alanya. This property combines premium construction quality, thoughtful layout, and an impressive range of amenities for comfortable seaside living.

Key Features:

Price: 1,450,000 EUR

Year Built: 2024

Number of Floors: 4

Layout: 4+2 (4 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, American-style kitchen)

Smart Home system + underfloor heating throughout

Villa Area: 540 m2

Plot Area: 550 m2

SPA: Jacuzzi, sauna, hamam

Location: Turkey, Alanya, Kargicak

Location Advantages

Kargicak is one of the most prestigious and quiet areas of Alanya, known for:

clear sea water and picturesque beaches;

developed infrastructure (shops, restaurants, medical facilities);

proximity to Gazipasa Airport (approximately 20-30 minutes by car);

convenient connections to Alanya city center (15 km).

Investment and Citizenship

The villa is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through the investment program.

The property represents a profitable investment in real estate on the Mediterranean coast with high potential for appreciation.

Why choose this villa?

Luxury: premium materials, modern engineering solutions, impeccable finishes.

Full range of spa amenities: private pool, sauna, hammam, and jacuzzi for relaxation and wellness.

Panoramic views: you will enjoy breathtaking sea views every day.

Privacy and security: gated community, thoughtful privacy concept.

Occupancy ready: the property is completed and ready for occupancy.

Smart Home is your reliable partner in purchasing real estate in Turkey. We support the transaction every step of the way, from property selection to paperwork.

Contact us now!

Learn more and schedule a viewing.

Get a personalized offer and a consultation on citizenship.

Your dream of living by the sea is closer than you think!