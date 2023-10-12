Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
3504
Phuket
3382
Chon Buri Province
518
Pattaya
511
Bangkok
116
Khlong Toei Subdistrict
33
Patong
30
Kathu
12
708 properties total found
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to The Teak a luxurious oasis nestled in the heart of Phuket. This exquisite, moder…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€164,701
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
€900,711
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,19M
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,71M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,39M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,81M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,37M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,24M
6 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€4,99M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 1
€984,760
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,02M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
€1,97M
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 208 m²
€3,71M
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
€715,216
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor of the two-story villa, youll find a terrace with a private pool, an out…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,967
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 445 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€958,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 487 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€1,10M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
The idea of this project is based on a deep understanding of your desires and ideas about co…
€340,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ban Kata, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
€525,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€410,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€368,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 481 m²
The project is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in t…
€654,000

