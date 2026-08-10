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Residential properties for sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

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1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Khok Kloi, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 053 m²
PHA5371 A new hi-end project consisting of 37 villas and 24 apartments offers luxury …
$5,45M
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