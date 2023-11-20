Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Khok Kloi

Residential properties for sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

houses
10
10 properties total found
5 room house with swimming pool, with city view in Khok Kloi, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with city view
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The property includes a spacious well designed modern house for sale. The home is quite larg…
€652,620
Leave a request
6 room house with sea view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
6 room house with sea view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Эта стильная вилла с бассейном расположена на редком участке земли хорошего размера, обращен…
€1,01M
Leave a request
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Эта стильная вилла с бассейном расположена на редком участке земли хорошего размера, обращен…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Эта стильная вилла с бассейном расположена на редком участке земли хорошего размера, обращен…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
ВНУТРЕННЯЯ ЖИЗНЬПросторные гостиные предлагают стильную обстановку для отдыха или развлечени…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view, with jacuzzi in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house with sea view, with jacuzzi
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,96M
Leave a request
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Элитный жилой комплекс, пляжный отель и эксклюзивный пляжный клуб, управляемый и созданный к…
€835,354
Leave a request
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 053 m²
Number of floors 2
Элитный жилой комплекс, пляжный отель и эксклюзивный пляжный клуб, управляемый и созданный к…
€3,92M
Leave a request
