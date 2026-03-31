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  4. Villa Le Villa Lake

Villa Le Villa Lake

Thalang, Thailand
from
$696,221
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 22222
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008090000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee

About the Complex:

Within a secured gated community, there are 16 modern loft-style villas. The villas feature 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 stories, and views of the pool and garden. The price includes finishing, air conditioners, a kitchen set, and plumbing. Additionally, a Smart Home package, built-in furniture, decorative elements, and an elevator are available. Complex features: a cozy garden, a private gym, and convenient infrastructure. Only 4 km to Bang Tao Beach.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the price:

Final finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full composition of the included furniture and equipment.

Location:

Located 4 km from Bang Tao Beach, this project offers a perfect blend of privacy and convenience. The prestigious Laguna area with golf courses and lakes is nearby. A pristine Layan Beach is just a 10-minute drive away. The region is developing its infrastructure with restaurants, entertainment centers, and national parks. Ideal for both living and renting.

Top Features:

  • Luxurious 3-bedroom villas in a gated and secured community.
  • Modern loft style with premium finishing, air conditioners, kitchen set, and plumbing.
  • Wide range of customization options: built-in furniture, decor, Smart Home package, elevator.
  • Beautiful views of the pool and garden, just 4 km to Bang Tao and Layan beaches.
  • Convenient infrastructure: private gym, proximity to the prestigious Laguna area.

Investment Attractiveness:

Interest-free installment: down payment is 30%, the remaining payment is divided into several stages: 20% after the foundation is completed, 20% after the walls and roof are completed, 20% after finishing works are completed, and 10% upon transfer of ownership.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.

Key factors:

  • Convenient infrastructure and proximity to the prestigious Laguna area
  • Modern loft-style villas with pool and garden
  • Possibility of installing a smart home and additional amenities
  • Interest-free installment plan

The complex has promotional lots with discounts and bonuses, write using the form below to clarify the details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Who is it for:

Perfect for families with children due to the secured area and comprehensive infrastructure. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable rental investments. The modern villas offer high comfort, and the Smart Home package provides convenience and security.

Infrastructure:

Private gym, secured area, smart home with remote monitoring, cloud application, smart curtains, climate control, video surveillance, guest access, elevator, pool, garden, modern loft style, villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 stories, 4 km to Bang Tao Beach.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, directly at developer prices, we select a project based on your budget and goals
  • Our clients have access to exclusive lots and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer
  • We create personal investment strategies with maximum returns based on your budget and goals
  • We provide free transaction support completely remotely or with your arrival in Thailand
Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid lots for your goals
  • Tickets to Phuket as a gift
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meeting at the airport in a comfortable car, driving to locations until your task is fully resolved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with transferring money, document processing, visa, furnishing, and renting)

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 350.0 – 400.0
Price per m², USD 2,002 – 2,085
Apartment price, USD 774,298 – 849,814

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

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Villa Le Villa Lake
Thalang, Thailand
from
$696,221
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