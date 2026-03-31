Villa Le Villa Lake

Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
Within a secured gated community, there are 16 modern loft-style villas. The villas feature 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 stories, and views of the pool and garden. The price includes finishing, air conditioners, a kitchen set, and plumbing. Additionally, a Smart Home package, built-in furniture, decorative elements, and an elevator are available. Complex features: a cozy garden, a private gym, and convenient infrastructure. Only 4 km to Bang Tao Beach.
Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.
Included in the price:
Final finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full composition of the included furniture and equipment.
Location:
Located 4 km from Bang Tao Beach, this project offers a perfect blend of privacy and convenience. The prestigious Laguna area with golf courses and lakes is nearby. A pristine Layan Beach is just a 10-minute drive away. The region is developing its infrastructure with restaurants, entertainment centers, and national parks. Ideal for both living and renting.
Top Features:
Investment Attractiveness:
Interest-free installment: down payment is 30%, the remaining payment is divided into several stages: 20% after the foundation is completed, 20% after the walls and roof are completed, 20% after finishing works are completed, and 10% upon transfer of ownership.
Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.
Key factors:
The complex has promotional lots with discounts and bonuses, write using the form below to clarify the details.
We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.
Who is it for:
Perfect for families with children due to the secured area and comprehensive infrastructure. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable rental investments. The modern villas offer high comfort, and the Smart Home package provides convenience and security.
Infrastructure:
Private gym, secured area, smart home with remote monitoring, cloud application, smart curtains, climate control, video surveillance, guest access, elevator, pool, garden, modern loft style, villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 stories, 4 km to Bang Tao Beach.
Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience: