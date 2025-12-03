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Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$704,810
;
11
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ID: 3499
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2023

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Phuket City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

About the complex

Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket.

The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach.

The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. The houses are made in a modern style.

The project offers comfortable villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms, with an area of 289 sq.m, 332 sq.m or 360 sq.m.
Spacious bedrooms with panoramic windows offer views of a private pool or private garden.

The modern kitchen is equipped with everything necessary.

The sea and the beach, where the beach clubs Catch, Xana and Maya are located, are just 15 minutes away!

Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 5-minute drive away.
In the same area there is a golf club, shopping galleries and Boat Avenue with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life.


FACILITIES OF LCD:
- BBQ area
- Garden
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Pool
- Video surveillance 24/7

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Location on the map

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

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Developer news

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Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$704,810
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