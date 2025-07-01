  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas

Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas

Karon, Thailand
from
$520,417
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 21826
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1006020000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and back included!*

Who is it for:
Ideal for family vacations or those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket. This project is also an attractive option for investors looking for profitable real estate investments.

About the location:
Conveniently located near the serene Kata Beach, the area provides easy access to Kata's business center and all necessary amenities. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and the local market is only 5 minutes away.

About the project:
Mali Thai Pool Villas is a combination of luxury and comfort at the price of an apartment. Each of the 3-bedroom villas includes 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens (Thai and Western), a living room, a backyard, storage, laundry room, and parking for 2-3 cars. The project has only 4 remaining units, with no additional fees. Completion is scheduled for Q3 2025.

Infrastructure and amenities:
CCTV, garden, parking, security, swimming pool.

Investment attractiveness:
Luxurious villas offer peace and privacy near the beach, and the lack of common fees makes property ownership even more appealing. The special starting price and proximity to key areas of Kata make this project a unique investment opportunity.

TOP-3 features:

  1. Special starting price from 18,900,000 ฿
  2. No additional fees and charges
  3. Secluded and quiet location with mountain views

Contact us using the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets as a gift with the purchase of any property with us on Phuket Island, priced from $100,000

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 220.0 – 349.0
Price per m², USD 2,466 – 2,870
Apartment price, USD 580,329 – 1,07M

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Villa PHUVISTA 1 NAITHON
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,31M
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$977,836
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$246,239
You are viewing
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$520,417
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa AQUELLA Lakeside – Beach Country Club Golf
Villa AQUELLA Lakeside – Beach Country Club Golf
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
from
$1,14M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 368–644 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking luxurious and tranquil seaside accommodation, as well as those who appreciate exclusive conditions for relaxation and sports activities. About the location: AQUELLA Lakeside is located in the pictur…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$506,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Larimar Villas - a complex of villas on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Nearby there are shops, kindergarten, school. A fitness center, bakery, golf club will work on the territory. The houses are designed by terrace, pool, parking for 2 cars. You can buy villas in Larimar Villas with turn…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Grand View Residences, The 26 modern loft style 3-4 bedroom two Story villa's. Unique concept of luxurious but affordable villas in the middle of Phuket’;s amazing nature with mountain view and lagoon. Each villa comes with usable space minimum 404 sqm. to 710 sqm. Overlooking the larg…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications