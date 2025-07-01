Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas

Tickets to Phuket and back included!*

Who is it for:

Ideal for family vacations or those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket. This project is also an attractive option for investors looking for profitable real estate investments.

About the location:

Conveniently located near the serene Kata Beach, the area provides easy access to Kata's business center and all necessary amenities. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and the local market is only 5 minutes away.

About the project:

Mali Thai Pool Villas is a combination of luxury and comfort at the price of an apartment. Each of the 3-bedroom villas includes 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens (Thai and Western), a living room, a backyard, storage, laundry room, and parking for 2-3 cars. The project has only 4 remaining units, with no additional fees. Completion is scheduled for Q3 2025.

Infrastructure and amenities:

CCTV, garden, parking, security, swimming pool.

Investment attractiveness:

Luxurious villas offer peace and privacy near the beach, and the lack of common fees makes property ownership even more appealing. The special starting price and proximity to key areas of Kata make this project a unique investment opportunity.

TOP-3 features:

Special starting price from 18,900,000 ฿ No additional fees and charges Secluded and quiet location with mountain views

Contact us using the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets as a gift with the purchase of any property with us on Phuket Island, priced from $100,000