Villa Ruenruedi Villa

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

The exclusive gated project includes 8 villas with private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m². Each villa is equipped with a private pool (9.5x3.5 m), Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 parking spaces, rooftop terrace, large kitchen with island, high-ceilinged living room. The villas are surrounded by premium projects and unique infrastructure, close to the famous Laguna area and Layan Beach (3.2 km).

The price includes:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Location:

Just 3.2 km to the calm and uncrowded Layan Beach, which is ideal for a relaxing holiday. The location is surrounded by premium projects and is famous for its convenience and prestige. The Layan area is rapidly developing, close to the famous Laguna area, as well as having cafes and one of the best beach clubs in Phuket.

TOP Features:

Exclusive gated project with 8 private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m².

Spacious villas with a 9.5 x 3.5 m pool, Jacuzzi-spa, and two parking spaces.

Luxurious rooftop terraces and large kitchens with islands, high ceilings in the living room.

Premium location near the famous Laguna area, 3.2 km to Layan Beach.

Expected yield of 5%, convenient infrastructure, and a calm area for living and investment.

Investment Appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: The down payment is 30%, the remaining 70% is paid upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.

Key Factors:

Premium location in the prestigious Layan area

Private villas with modern Thai design

Full amenities including a pool, Jacuzzi, and rooftop terrace

Direct access to the secluded Layan Beach

Who it is suitable for:

This elite complex is ideally suited for families with children due to the large kitchen and spacious living room, as well as for those looking for comfortable housing in a prestigious area. Excellent infrastructure and amenities contribute to long-term residence. Investors are offered an attractive yield and potential for short- and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Rooftop terrace, private pool, Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 private car parking spaces, large kitchen with island, high-ceilinged living room.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

No commission, direct prices from the developer, we select a project for your budget and goals

Our clients have access to exclusive lots and special conditions, discounts and bonuses not available directly from the developer

We create personalized investment strategies with maximum returns tailored to your budget and goals

We accompany the transaction for free, either remotely or with your arrival in Thailand

