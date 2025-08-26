  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Villa Ruenruedi Villa

Villa Ruenruedi Villa

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$727,600
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 22236
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008210000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

The exclusive gated project includes 8 villas with private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m². Each villa is equipped with a private pool (9.5x3.5 m), Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 parking spaces, rooftop terrace, large kitchen with island, high-ceilinged living room. The villas are surrounded by premium projects and unique infrastructure, close to the famous Laguna area and Layan Beach (3.2 km).

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket. Free tickets to Phuket! Just write to us using the form below.

The price includes:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Just 3.2 km to the calm and uncrowded Layan Beach, which is ideal for a relaxing holiday. The location is surrounded by premium projects and is famous for its convenience and prestige. The Layan area is rapidly developing, close to the famous Laguna area, as well as having cafes and one of the best beach clubs in Phuket.

TOP Features:

  • Exclusive gated project with 8 private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m².
  • Spacious villas with a 9.5 x 3.5 m pool, Jacuzzi-spa, and two parking spaces.
  • Luxurious rooftop terraces and large kitchens with islands, high ceilings in the living room.
  • Premium location near the famous Laguna area, 3.2 km to Layan Beach.
  • Expected yield of 5%, convenient infrastructure, and a calm area for living and investment.

Investment Appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: The down payment is 30%, the remaining 70% is paid upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.

Key Factors:

  • Premium location in the prestigious Layan area
  • Private villas with modern Thai design
  • Full amenities including a pool, Jacuzzi, and rooftop terrace
  • Direct access to the secluded Layan Beach

There are promotional lots with discounts and bonuses in the complex. Write to us using the form below to find out the details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free. Just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Who it is suitable for:

This elite complex is ideally suited for families with children due to the large kitchen and spacious living room, as well as for those looking for comfortable housing in a prestigious area. Excellent infrastructure and amenities contribute to long-term residence. Investors are offered an attractive yield and potential for short- and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Rooftop terrace, private pool, Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 private car parking spaces, large kitchen with island, high-ceilinged living room.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, direct prices from the developer, we select a project for your budget and goals
  • Our clients have access to exclusive lots and special conditions, discounts and bonuses not available directly from the developer
  • We create personalized investment strategies with maximum returns tailored to your budget and goals
  • We accompany the transaction for free, either remotely or with your arrival in Thailand

Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to get:

  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid lots for your goals
  • Free tickets to Phuket
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet at the airport in a comfortable car, take you around the locations until your task is completely solved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with money transfer, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 301.0
Price per m², USD 2,520 – 2,565
Apartment price, USD 803,462 – 813,586

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Price on request
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$615,127
Villa POETRY
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,66M
Villa Sunpao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$418,707
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$579,736
You are viewing
Villa Ruenruedi Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$727,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Show all Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$177,136
A Hidden Gem on a Beautiful Tropical Island At Chao Wilai, we believe that comfort and affortability goes hand in hand. Our goal is to provide our community with an amazing experience at the best value. Located only minutes from the beautiful Naiyang Beach- we believe that any one can exp…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Show all Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,924
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 392–569 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility, whether looking to live or invest in one of the most beautiful locations in Phuket. This project is for discerning individuals who value comfort, privacy, and eco-friendliness. About the Locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Show all Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Thalang, Thailand
from
$630,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity: luxury villas with magnificent sea views! Just a few minutes from the beaches of Nai Yang and Mai Khao! Installments available! Maison Sky Villas is a luxury complex of 8 private villas with private pools, located next to a picturesque national park. Each vil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications