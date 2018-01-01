Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket.

Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%!

Instalments available!

Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airport is just 10 minutes away!

Modern elements are evident in the design, with wide glass sliding doors serving as a focal point. These doors not only enhance the feeling of spaciousness, but also serve the dual purpose of providing an abundance of natural light. The large terrace with plenty of seating allows you to enjoy the sun, surrounded by breathtaking views, for many hours. Thanks to panoramic windows, you will enjoy lush vegetation every day!

Amenities: security, parking, swimming pool, video surveillance.

Location and infrastructure: - Phuket International Airport, 6 km.; - beach, 1 km; - shopping centers, 880m; - laundry, 8 km; - restaurants, cafes, 1-2 km; - school, 650 m.

