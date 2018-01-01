  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
€429,884
About the complex

Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket.

Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%!

Instalments available!

Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airport is just 10 minutes away!

Modern elements are evident in the design, with wide glass sliding doors serving as a focal point. These doors not only enhance the feeling of spaciousness, but also serve the dual purpose of providing an abundance of natural light. The large terrace with plenty of seating allows you to enjoy the sun, surrounded by breathtaking views, for many hours. Thanks to panoramic windows, you will enjoy lush vegetation every day!

Amenities: security, parking, swimming pool, video surveillance.

Location and infrastructure: - Phuket International Airport, 6 km.; - beach, 1 km; - shopping centers, 880m; - laundry, 8 km; - restaurants, cafes, 1-2 km; - school, 650 m.

We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • House leased
  • Parking
Other complexes
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€687,629
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious residences with 3 bedrooms and a total living area of 473 to 507 sq.m. on 4 floors. The spacious open-plan living room, dining room and fully equipped European-style kitchen are located on the 2nd floor, with beautiful views of the garden and coconut palms. The huge spacious bedroom occupies the entire third floor and is equipped with a dressing room, a large bathroom and an outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi, where you can enjoy fantastic scenic sunsets! The second and third bedrooms are located on the ground floor and have their own bathrooms, dressing rooms, as well as a private garden and terrace. A private elevator is offered as additional equipment in each apartment. Location: Aqua Villas Rawai is located at 25/16 Soi Salika, Moo 2, Rawai, Mueang, Phuket. Nearby there is a place for walking with a pet of the LisAndi Garden Park. At a distance of 1 hour 10 minutes, Phuket Airport is located by car from the villa. The villa is 133 meters from the coastline of the Andaman Sea. To relax on the sandy beach of Laem Ka nude beach, the villa needs to walk 810 meters. Amenities: - Pool Infinity - Garden - Parking - Video surveillance - 24 hour security - elevator Entertainment: Every guest can relax within the boundaries of the villa, where there is a well-maintained pool. To the museum « Seashell museum » only 617 meters from the villa. And the « Promthep Cape viewpoint » observation deck is available for visiting by car. The villa provides a bicycle ( free ) for outdoor activities. For owners of this luxurious property acquired for investment purposes, a rental program is proposed to enable them to receive decent rental income that will not take long. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
from
€844,665
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€532,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 665 m²
1 property 1
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level. The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy. Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand! Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes. Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex! EASY: - Pool - Security 24/7 - Roof pool - Garden - Laundry - Covered parking - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
