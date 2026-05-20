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Villa Glory Village

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$363,715
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ID: 36812
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

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The largest villa complex in Pattaya is Glory Village. A total of about 155 villas, each with a garden, swimming pool and a layout for 3-4 bedrooms.

On the territory of the complex there is a medical center, two mini-golfs, a supermarket, a restaurant, a gym and other amenities - all amenities right near the house.

The area of the complex is actively developing: it is planned to build a large shopping center Icon Siam. Access to the beach and the city center is fast, making the location attractive for both living and investment.

Prices start at 11.8 million baht.

If you want to see the layouts and options of villas under your budget - write ⤵️
@RazumovskaRealEstate

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

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Villa Glory Village
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$363,715
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