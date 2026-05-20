Villa Glory Village

The largest villa complex in Pattaya is Glory Village. A total of about 155 villas, each with a garden, swimming pool and a layout for 3-4 bedrooms.
On the territory of the complex there is a medical center, two mini-golfs, a supermarket, a restaurant, a gym and other amenities - all amenities right near the house.
The area of the complex is actively developing: it is planned to build a large shopping center Icon Siam. Access to the beach and the city center is fast, making the location attractive for both living and investment.
Prices start at 11.8 million baht.
If you want to see the layouts and options of villas under your budget - write ⤵️
@RazumovskaRealEstate