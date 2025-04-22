Villa Nature’s Rest Cherng Talay

Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*

Who it's for:

Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility. An excellent place for families, professionals, and buyers looking to invest in properties with high-income potential.

About the location:

Nature’s Rest Villas Cherng Talay is located in the picturesque area of Cherng Talay in Phuket, just 4.9 km from the famous Bangtao Beach. Nearby attractions include Aqua Blue Tree Water Park (1.5 km), Boat Avenue, Villa Market (3 km), and Laguna Phuket (4.7 km), providing easy access to extensive infrastructure and entertainment.

About the project:

This exclusive residential community offers villas with modern designs surrounded by green gardens and landscapes. Key features include high security with 24/7 CCTV, manicured gardens, a swimming pool, and spacious modern interiors. Prices start from ฿33.8M THB ($976,597 USD).

Infrastructure and amenities:

CCTV, fitness, garden, lobby, parking, security, swimming pool.

Investment appeal:

High rental demand, a premium location, and the continually growing infrastructure of the area make this project a profitable investment. The average price per square meter is approximately ฿70,000 THB ($2,015 USD), confirming its investment attractiveness.

Top 3 features:

Perfect combination of nature and luxury. Proximity to key entertainment and infrastructure of Phuket. High level of security and privacy for residents.

Write to us using the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets as a gift upon purchasing any property with us on the island of Phuket, priced from $100,000