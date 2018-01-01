Ultra-modern villa on the island of Koh Phangan in close proximity to the beach!

An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental!

The West Coast is the most beautiful and attractive place to live and investment place on Koh Phangan.

ROI ON RENTAL 11%+! The villa is furnished!

CAYA is a modern villa complex that offers a secluded and exclusive holiday on the picturesque island of Koh Phangan. Located in the Haad Salad area. This is a popular beach area on Koh Phangan, known for its soft white sand, clear turquoise water and bay.

The location offers a relaxed atmosphere, excellent snorkeling opportunities, as well as an abundance of beach restaurants and bars.

Infrastructure: - office space; - conference hall; - fitness club; - SPA-center; - children's mini club; - cafe and restaurant.

