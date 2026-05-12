Consulting VP Park SRL

Billion Dollar Beauties is a group of international companies for the sale of international real estate and the organization of relocation and / or business scaling to the EU countries (Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Greece, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Croatia), Turkey, Montenegro, Albania, Cambodia, India, USA, countries of Latin America (Argentina, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, Uruguay, El Salvador), Vanuatu, Hungary, South Africa, Austria, France, Poland, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Middle East, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Indonesia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar,
We have been a professional guide to new countries for more than 3 years. We provide a safe environment for achieving global mobility goals. We develop unique relocation programs for the individual request of the client. Individual approach and transparency of cooperation is our credo.
Each country/region has a team of professional real estate experts, lawyers, financiers, bankers and notaries.
We have united in a global infrastructure to help people comfortably go through the process of relocation to different countries, and business to expand the geography of its influence and enter new markets.
We provide the selection of real estate for individual order: sale, lease.
Property valuation, legal and migration support.
Organization of construction under the order: preliminary consultation on the rules for making real estate transactions and recommendations for choosing a land plot for construction, search for a land plot, support for purchase and sale / long-term lease of a land plot, for the purpose of construction, superficies, organization of services for designing project documentation and construction permits, connection of the object to communications, commissioning, landscape design, concierge services.
Each of us has our own personal geography—places that are literally tuned to our frequency. This is one of the available tools of self-knowledge, which will help a person to fully reveal himself only in a certain point of the Earth.
The department of professional astrologers will calculate a personal astrological map for you and determine the best location for life, career and business. It will highlight the invisible details of events, hidden intentions and plans of other people in relation to you, recommend potentially successful ways to implement life tasks, based on your personal horoscope. More than 5,000 clients are consulted on a regular basis before making important business and personal decisions.
Be sure of your choice of a place for a new life at the polanging stage! With us, relocation is much easier.