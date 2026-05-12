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Consulting VP Park SRL

Moldova, Chișinău
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Website
Website
billiondollarbeauties.pro/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Billion Dollar Beauties is a group of international companies for the sale of international real estate and the organization of relocation and / or business scaling to the EU countries (Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Greece, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Croatia), Turkey, Montenegro, Albania, Cambodia, India, USA, countries of Latin America (Argentina, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, Uruguay, El Salvador), Vanuatu, Hungary, South Africa, Austria, France, Poland, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Middle East, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Indonesia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar,

We have been a professional guide to new countries for more than 3 years. We provide a safe environment for achieving global mobility goals. We develop unique relocation programs for the individual request of the client. Individual approach and transparency of cooperation is our credo.

Each country/region has a team of professional real estate experts, lawyers, financiers, bankers and notaries.

We have united in a global infrastructure to help people comfortably go through the process of relocation to different countries, and business to expand the geography of its influence and enter new markets.

We provide the selection of real estate for individual order: sale, lease.

Property valuation, legal and migration support.

Organization of construction under the order: preliminary consultation on the rules for making real estate transactions and recommendations for choosing a land plot for construction, search for a land plot, support for purchase and sale / long-term lease of a land plot, for the purpose of construction, superficies, organization of services for designing project documentation and construction permits, connection of the object to communications, commissioning, landscape design, concierge services.

Services
  • selection of real estate for individual order: sale, lease;
  • Preparation of objects under the individual request of the client (reconstruction / technical equipment);
  • support of real estate transactions;
  • property valuation;
  • analysis of the market of the country of relocation on behalf of the client, marketing research, certificate of culture and traditions of people;
  • organization of construction / reconstruction under order: preliminary consultation on the rules for making real estate transactions and recommendations for choosing a land plot for construction, search for a land plot, support for purchase and sale / long-term lease of a land plot, for the purpose of construction, superficies, organization of services for designing project documentation and construction permits, connection of the object to communications, commissioning, landscape design, concierge services.
  • organization of business relocation/scaling (travel documents, visas, transfer, accommodation, regional representative);
  • opening a company, taking into account the types of activities, goals, business development strategy, tax optimization analytics;
  • Migration support, support for residency programs for investments in more than 20 countries;
  • Permission documents for business;
  • bank account;
  • registration in tax and customs authorities;
  • health insurance;
  • driver's license;
  • adaptation of the team in the country of relocation;
  • marketing, promotion, networking;
  • business support (accountant + lawyer + banker);
  • implementation of projects in the country of relocation;
  • attraction of investments;
  • AstroCartoGraphy is a revolutionary astrological technique that shows the best points of the globe, relative to the individual natal chart of a person, for the greatest possible disclosure of potential and purpose in all areas of his life.

Each of us has our own personal geography—places that are literally tuned to our frequency. This is one of the available tools of self-knowledge, which will help a person to fully reveal himself only in a certain point of the Earth.

The department of professional astrologers will calculate a personal astrological map for you and determine the best location for life, career and business. It will highlight the invisible details of events, hidden intentions and plans of other people in relation to you, recommend potentially successful ways to implement life tasks, based on your personal horoscope. More than 5,000 clients are consulted on a regular basis before making important business and personal decisions.

Be sure of your choice of a place for a new life at the polanging stage! With us, relocation is much easier.

Immigration programs
See all 8 programs
Citizenship by Investment Program
Second citizenship
Grenada Grenada
Citizenship by Investment Program
Process duration: from 4 months
from
$235,000
The only Caribbean CBI program with E-2 Treaty investor visa access to the United States. Grenada offers a powerfull combination of global mobility, U.S. market access, and Caribbean lifestyle. Every engagement begins with a confidential, obligation -free conversation. Share your objectives and we'll outline how We can help you and your family achieve your global mobility goals. What to expect A confidential, obligation-free conversation with a senior advisor Assessment of yor fa
Immigration consultant
Consulting VP Park SRL
Second citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis
Second citizenship
Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Kitts and Nevis
Second citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$250,000
The world's oldest and most estabilished citizenship by investment program, operating since 1984. Saint Kitts & Nevis offers a trusted pathway to second citizenship with visa-free access to 157+ countries.  Why Saint Kitts &Nevis? Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 157 contries including the UK, EU, Shengen Area and Singapore; The world's longest-running CBI program with a proven track record of stability and international recognition;  Includ
Immigration consultant
Consulting VP Park SRL
Second citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda
Second citizenship
Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda
Second citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$230,000
The Antigua & Barbuda CBI program offers one of the Caribbean's most family-friendly pathways to second citizenship, with competetive pricing for larger families and visa-free access to 151+ countries. Estabilished in 2013, the program is fully government-autorized and internationally recognazed. 
Immigration consultant
Consulting VP Park SRL
Our agents in Moldova
Irina Pascari
Irina Pascari
Kira Razumovskaa
Kira Razumovskaa
2 properties
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