Consulting VP Park SRL

About the agency

Billion Dollar Beauties is a group of international companies for the sale of international real estate and the organization of relocation and / or business scaling to the EU countries (Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Greece, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Croatia), Turkey, Montenegro, Albania, Cambodia, India, USA, countries of Latin America (Argentina, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, Uruguay, El Salvador), Vanuatu, Hungary, South Africa, Austria, France, Poland, France, Poland, Germany, Malta, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Middle East, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Indonesia, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar,

We have been a professional guide to new countries for more than 3 years. We provide a safe environment for achieving global mobility goals. We develop unique relocation programs for the individual request of the client. Individual approach and transparency of cooperation is our credo.

Each country/region has a team of professional real estate experts, lawyers, financiers, bankers and notaries.

We have united in a global infrastructure to help people comfortably go through the process of relocation to different countries, and business to expand the geography of its influence and enter new markets.

We provide the selection of real estate for individual order: sale, lease.

Property valuation, legal and migration support.

Organization of construction under the order: preliminary consultation on the rules for making real estate transactions and recommendations for choosing a land plot for construction, search for a land plot, support for purchase and sale / long-term lease of a land plot, for the purpose of construction, superficies, organization of services for designing project documentation and construction permits, connection of the object to communications, commissioning, landscape design, concierge services.