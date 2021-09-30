  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Rieltor bez granic

Rieltor bez granic

Russia, Шоссе Энтузиастов 24/43 34, 111024 г. Москва, Россия
Share using:
QR
Rieltor bez granic
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Website
www.vrcrealt.com
Company description

Real Estate Agency Vip Realty Club - A community of Russian-speaking experts who live in more than 18 countries. Introducing the largest developers in countries such as: Georgia; Northern Cyprus; Cyprus; Germany; Turkey; Spain, Panama, Thailand, Bali, Serbia, Montenegro, Italy, United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, Bulgaria. Thus , we provide the opportunity to invest in new buildings around the world without margins and commissions. We also work with the secondary housing market in Italy, Bulgaria, carefully choosing liquid objects and relevant investment strategies. We will help develop an investment strategy with a budget of 20,000 $. We will issue VNZH; PMZH. We select an educational institution with free and paid entities. We have representative offices in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. 

New buildings
See all 7 new buildings
New Life
New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
76–135 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both

We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities.

The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains.

  • The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors
  • 80 apartments
  • The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m.
  • 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m.
  • 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m.

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool
  • indoor pool
  • hammam
  • sauna
  • gym
  • open air fitness
  • massage room
  • game room
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafe and restaurant
  • meeting room
  • service to the beach shuttle
  • relaxation room
  • arbors in the territory
  • barbecue area
  • complex ranger services
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras
  • open car parking
  • electric generator
  • fenced area

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door
  • Interior doors
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Windows made of high quality PVC.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: February 2022

Completion Date: June 2023

 

This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 

Comfort
Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 133,000
56–105 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.

The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.

You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located 650 meters from the house, the weekly farmers market is 150 meters away, the Atatürk road is 100 meters away, and the central street of Barbaros is 400 meters away, where you can find many social infrastructure such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee houses and much more. The road to the center of Alanya takes 20 minutes.

Complex location: 

·        Distance to the sea – 650 m

·        Distances to the center of. Alanya – 11 km

·        Distance to the airport of. Alanya / Gazipasha – 32 km

·        Distance to Antalya Airport – 135 km. 

The complex will consist of one 12-story block, on an area of 3713 square meters with rich infrastructure of external and internal

 

The project has 120 apartments with a wide selection of layouts from 1 + 1 with one bedroom, 2 + 1 with an American type of kitchen, or with a separate kitchen, and duplexes on the upper floors with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1.

Types of apartments: 

1 + 1 from 56 m2

2 + 1 from 74.5 m2

2 + 1 with separate kitchen from 106 m2

 

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Indoor heated pool

Rope and outdoor recreation

Mini waterfall

Vitamin bar

Outdoor Fitness

Chess site

Sauna

Steam room

Salt room

Children's playroom

TV room

Fitness – Hall

Billiard table relaxation room and table tennis

Cycling and treadmill

Green garden on site

3 elevators

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance system 24/7

Concierge

Parking for cars 

Velopark

The price of the apartment includes: 

·        Input steel door

·        Interior doors of high quality

·        Kitchen headset with granite countertops 

·        Floor – ceramic tiles

·        Walls painted with ecological paint

·        Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile

·        Windows made of high quality PVC.

·        Main and point lighting

·        Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower

·        Air conditioning findings

·        TV cable

·        Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies 

Start date: 09/30/2021

End of construction: 30-03-2023

GREENS
GREENS
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
48–150 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024

LCD Greens

Alanya / Oba

The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration. 

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya 
  • 50 meters from YAŞAM TASARIM OKULLARI School
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

There will be 1 block, 5 floors on the territory. The plot area is 2,050 sq.m., a total of 40 apartments.

TYPE OF APARTMENTS:

  • 34 apartments - 1 + 1 - 48 sq.m. Neto with a balcony. 
  • Duplexes on the last floors:

2 apartments 2 + 1  

4 apartments 4 + 1 – 150 sq.m. with balconies

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool 165 sq.m. with a jacuzzi area
  • children's outdoor pool
  • sauna
  • salt sauna
  • Lobby
  • gym 
  • showers, locker rooms in the common area
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafeteria zone
  • relaxation room, TV area
  • gazebos in the area with a barbecue area
  • viewer of the complex + gardener
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras 
  • open car parking 
  • electric generator
  • fenced closed territory

 

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door 
  • Interior doors 
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Double high quality PVC windows.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: 10/01/2022

Completion date: 08/30/2024

 

Prices from 140,000 euros

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction

Premium
Premium
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 220,000
76–235 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023

5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air.

The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper.

The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed.

Complex infrastructure:

● Large outdoor pool 

● Children's pool 

● Indoor heated pool

● Fitness room

● Sauna

● Steam room

● Salt room

● Shock room

● Billiards and table tennis

● Outdoor chess Playground

● Open Fitness Area

● Open and closed playgrounds

● Lounge Room

● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court

● Green Garden on site

● BBQ Place

● Recreation Rope

● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool

● Lobby in the TV area

● Open parking

● Electric generator

● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24

● See complex, gardener

 

Start of construction: 07/30/2021

End of construction: 03/30/2023

 

Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction

Guarensa
Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from € 340,000
104–159 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca 

Cost: from 340.000 €

Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023

 

Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.

 

The complex consists of several phases of construction. 1 and 2 phases are completed and sold out. Currently, construction of phase 3 is underway, which will be completed in November 2023. 

 

The complex includes apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 102 m2.

 

Complex infrastructure: The complex resembles a Central European village with open natural spaces, hiking and cycling paths. Large common areas with pools, a seating area, hot tubs and a water area. Glazed gym with panoramic views and Finnish sauna.

 

Area infrastructure: The complex is located 700 meters from Playa Flamenca Beach and a well-groomed beautiful promenade. The area is very developed - 1 km away is the shopping center Zena Boulevard - this is an open-air shopping center with more than 150 shops and a wide selection of entertainment and restaurants with all amenities, and 200 meters from the apartment is the Merkadon store. Within walking distance, a fitness club, a leisure center for adults and children, beauty salons, and bank branches. Three champion golf courses are 3 km away, including the stunning Villamartin field, which hosts the Mediterranean Open. Public Secondary School and Kindergarten 1 km away and a private British school is a 10-minute drive away.

 

For rent of apartments in high season: 180 - 200 € / night

 

The Costa Blanca has the longest tourist season on the entire Mediterranean coast of Spain. 

 

The start of the high season at the Costa Blanca begins in the second half of June. In July, the air begins to warm up to + 30, and the sea to + 26. The peak of the season falls on July and August. At this time, the maximum number of vacationers and excellent weather. 

The end of the high tourist season on the Costa Blanca is October, at this time the air temperature is + 26 + 28, water + 25. 

 

In the spring, from April to May, the perfect weather for outdoor activities and travel on the Costa Blanca. At this time, it is already warm enough, but not too hot, on the beaches you can sunbathe, but the water in the sea is still cool for swimming. 

 

1 2
Our agents in Russia
See all 12 agents
Ekaterina Kotlyarova
Ekaterina Kotlyarova
73 properties
Marianna Lukyanceva
Marianna Lukyanceva
8 properties
Galina Ukolova
Galina Ukolova
7 properties
Roza Voroncova
Roza Voroncova
32 properties
Agencies nearby
AWAY REALTY
1 336 properties

AWAY REALTY is your trusted partner in a world of foreign real estate and investments. Homes.RU is an elite real estate boutique abroad, offers you investment objects in 7 popular European countries – Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Switzerland.

There are more than 10 000 relevant offers in the AWAY REALTY database, all from the owners. During 2017-2019 years we have added a few dozens of exclusive business projects to our collection and we are sure they will perfectly complement your investment portfolio.

The types of property, we offer:

Luxury flats and apartments. Both options are ideal for living and great for renting and benefiting from it. Gorgeous houses and villas by the sea, objectifying the idea of a perfect life. Historical townhouses and mansions, that are fulfilled with the spirit of the time. Chic chalets and castles for the lovers of nature, privacy and ski resorts. Modern penthouses in the prestigious skyscrapers with a sophisticated view. Perspective commercial property (hotels, guest houses, shopping centers, etc.), which will be profitable and will give you financial stability in a foreign country. The best landholding for building both residential and commercial real estate.
DOMREPOST

Более 2000 завершенных сделок, 20-летний опыт работы в сфере недвижимости, от посуточной аренды до покупки крупной недвижимости. Мы работаем в сфере аренды жилой, коммерческой и загородной недвижимости. У нас есть опыт выкупа заложенной недвижимости и продажи недвижимости под ипотеку. Наша сплоченная команда работает более 10 лет, а наши специалисты преданы своему делу, честны и всегда выполнят любое начатое дело. У нас большая база постоянных клиентов. Ваш успех это и наш успех!

Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Lazurnyy bereg
3 properties

We invite you to use our services as a seller or a buyer and guarantee you the most reliable, fast, and profitable transactions with your real estate properties on the southern coast of Crimea. If you need to carry out operations that are associated with the selection and acquisition of real estate, we will help you sell an apartment, house, or land plot in Yalta and the southern coast as profitably as possible. If you are planning to buy an apartment, house, land plot, or commercial real estate in Yalta and on the southern coast of Crimea, our professional managers will select the best option for you. By choosing our real estate agency, you can count on comprehensive partnership cooperation. Our database is updated daily, so it contains only all the latest offers for real estate. The extensive client base of our company will allow you to find a buyer for any property in Yalta.

Vremya
7 properties
Renting, buying or selling real estate is one of the most popular services, but it is not so easy to choose the right premises, since the capital's market is teeming with offers from individuals and agencies. Sellers tend to conclude a deal without intermediaries to save money, but this doesn't always help. The solution is to find a reliable real estate agency, cooperation with which will ensure the success of the operation. The investment company Time will become a competent and experienced assistant for you. We own a large database of ads for the sale, lease or purchase of objects, in which you will definitely find the right option.
Sea&House
1 property

Exclusive luxury real estate in Crimea. Income real estate in warm countries around the world!

Realting.com
Go