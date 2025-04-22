  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Patong
  4. Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$194,090
14/04/2025
$192,891
13/04/2025
$193,004
12/04/2025
$192,019
11/04/2025
$193,956
10/04/2025
$190,952
09/04/2025
$193,454
08/04/2025
$192,997
07/04/2025
$194,577
06/04/2025
$194,595
05/04/2025
$194,040
04/04/2025
$195,321
03/04/2025
$198,812
02/04/2025
$199,180
01/04/2025
$199,620
31/03/2025
$199,759
30/03/2025
$199,704
29/03/2025
$200,515
28/03/2025
$200,655
27/03/2025
$200,719
26/03/2025
$199,885
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24906
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422317
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • City
    Patong
  • Town
    Pa Tong

About the complex

The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • CCTV (Video Surveillance)
  • 24H Security
  • Reception/Lobby Area
  • Co-Working Space/Meeting Room
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 200 m to Patong Beach
  • 8 km to Big Buddha
  • 15 km to Phuket Old Town

Location on the map

Pa Tong, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$365,818
Residential complex ETHERHOME
Thalang, Thailand
from
$250,737
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$152,405
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$75,495
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$552,410
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$194,090
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$238,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 61–88 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A piece of paradise in Pattaya  Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Lif…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$132,572
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$65,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications