Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A piece of paradise in Pattaya
Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star
condominium which
received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition
« Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise
condominium with sea views. Thailand
Own beach
Lif…
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment!
Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
