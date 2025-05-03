  1. Realting.com
The Element by Anocha

9/258 Moo 6, T. Kamala, A. Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English
Website
www.TheElementCondo.com
About the developer

Phuket plus as a real estate development and construction design as well as sales operations of hotels, resort, condominiums and apartments in Phuket, which operates for more than 18 years since 2006 (2549). The company has developed several projects mainly in the area of Phuket over the years and still continuously developing and planning more projects including health and educational institutions.

There are affiliated companies such as Phuket Construction and Design Service Co., Ltd. ( P CONS Co., Ltd.) offers full-service engineering, construction, development, Island Architect Co., Ltd. (Island Architect Co., Ltd.) overseeing the construction of various projects and Property Asia Co., Ltd. (Property Asia Co., Ltd.) Take care of sales management and service of condominiums. In terms of hotels, resorts, and the Company plans to expand its business to many provinces across the country. which is a tourist attraction and has the potential to develop real estate for investment

The developer has developed wide range of skills, expertise and a broad knowledge base, particularly in domestic developments, residences and commercial project.

Cater to the diverse needs of customers in the market by providing the best quality products and fully integrated services for living and investment. Our products help bring in a money flow of foreign investors to the country and help promote the tourism in Thailand.

The Element by Anocha is the latest project in Kamala, Phuket, in a partnership with The Element by Anocha Co., Ltd.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
