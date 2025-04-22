  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,13M
14/04/2025
$1,12M
13/04/2025
$1,12M
12/04/2025
$1,12M
11/04/2025
$1,13M
10/04/2025
$1,11M
09/04/2025
$1,13M
08/04/2025
$1,12M
07/04/2025
$1,13M
06/04/2025
$1,13M
05/04/2025
$1,13M
04/04/2025
$1,14M
03/04/2025
$1,16M
02/04/2025
$1,16M
01/04/2025
$1,16M
31/03/2025
$1,16M
30/03/2025
$1,16M
29/03/2025
$1,17M
28/03/2025
$1,17M
27/03/2025
$1,17M
26/03/2025
$1,16M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20738
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2333406
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

About the complex

Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory and includes a beach club with a restaurant, a gym and a spa. Type of ownership - freehold.

Features of the flats
  • Two levels with 3–4 bedrooms
  • 300–700 m2 total area
  • Extended sundecks with BBQ area
  • Open-space living and dining areas
  • Fully equipped hi-end kitchen
  • Zoned air conditioning, panoramic windows
  • Walk-in wardrobes and extensive top-notch bathrooms in each bedroom
  • Covered parking
Facilities and equipment in the house

All villas are finished with air-conditioning, built-in wardrobe, fully equipped kitchen, and landscape design.

The freestanding furniture and décor package is optional (about $70 000).

Advantages

On-site office and management team: maintenance of common areas and the full range of services.

24/7 security and CCTV.

A rental program is available for all owners.

Payment schedule

Finished villa

  • Reservation deposit - 2%
  • Sales and purchase agreement (signed within 30 days) - 70%
  • Transfer of ownership - 28%

Off-plan villa

  • Reservation deposit - 2%
  • Sales and purchase agreement (signed within 30 days) - 28%
  • Completion of the foundation - 20%
  • Completion of the walls and roof - 20%
  • Completion of the construction works - 20%
  • Completion of finishing works and transfer of ownership - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located at Naithon beach—one of the best yet secluded beaches on Phuket’s most desirable North-West coast. Naithon beach is a beautiful one-kilometer stretch of soft white sand lined with Casuarina trees along the crystal clear Andaman Sea. An idyllic tropical paradise surrounded by some of the island’s most impressive virgin jungle mountains, part of which forms Sirinat National Park. Naithon offers just a couple of luxury villa developments and upscale boutique hotels like Pullman and Trisara with spa, fitness, and other facilities—to complement its natural tropical beauty. There are a dozen picturesque local restaurants and shops along the beach.

  • 15 minutes to the Airport
  • 20 minutes to Laguna/Boat Avenue: upscale dining and shopping area
  • 20 minutes to golf courses, worldclass yacht marinas, and major dining, entertainment, and shopping areas

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$265,754
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$495,377
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$116,887
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$119,440
You are viewing
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with swimming pools at 900 meters from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with swimming pools at 900 meters from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$683,793
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, gardens, and parking spaces. It's possible to buy fully furnished. The residence features a lounge area, landscaped gardens, a communal swimming pool, a club and a gym. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Mai Khao…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$609,143
Rungtiva Luxury Villas, the splendid privacy holiday home in the midst of glorious nature that combines luxury and coziness flawlessly. Idyllically located in a private area comprising 18 uniquely modern tropical 3-4 bedroom pool villas, and situated on 8,000 m2, with entirely convenient liv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 24–35 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in construction and short-term rentals. The shortage of condominiums and small-sized studios in the Karon area makes this project highly sought after. About the location: The project is located in the K…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications