Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory and includes a beach club with a restaurant, a gym and a spa. Type of ownership - freehold.Features of the flats
All villas are finished with air-conditioning, built-in wardrobe, fully equipped kitchen, and landscape design.
The freestanding furniture and décor package is optional (about $70 000).Advantages
On-site office and management team: maintenance of common areas and the full range of services.
24/7 security and CCTV.
A rental program is available for all owners.
Complex is located at Naithon beach—one of the best yet secluded beaches on Phuket’s most desirable North-West coast. Naithon beach is a beautiful one-kilometer stretch of soft white sand lined with Casuarina trees along the crystal clear Andaman Sea. An idyllic tropical paradise surrounded by some of the island’s most impressive virgin jungle mountains, part of which forms Sirinat National Park. Naithon offers just a couple of luxury villa developments and upscale boutique hotels like Pullman and Trisara with spa, fitness, and other facilities—to complement its natural tropical beauty. There are a dozen picturesque local restaurants and shops along the beach.