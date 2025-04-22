Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory and includes a beach club with a restaurant, a gym and a spa. Type of ownership - freehold.

Two levels with 3–4 bedrooms

300–700 m2 total area

Extended sundecks with BBQ area

Open-space living and dining areas

Fully equipped hi-end kitchen

Zoned air conditioning, panoramic windows

Walk-in wardrobes and extensive top-notch bathrooms in each bedroom

Covered parking

Features of the flatsFacilities and equipment in the house

All villas are finished with air-conditioning, built-in wardrobe, fully equipped kitchen, and landscape design.

The freestanding furniture and décor package is optional (about $70 000).

Advantages

On-site office and management team: maintenance of common areas and the full range of services.

24/7 security and CCTV.

A rental program is available for all owners.

Payment schedule

Finished villa

Reservation deposit - 2%

Sales and purchase agreement (signed within 30 days) - 70%

Transfer of ownership - 28%

Off-plan villa

Reservation deposit - 2%

Sales and purchase agreement (signed within 30 days) - 28%

Completion of the foundation - 20%

Completion of the walls and roof - 20%

Completion of the construction works - 20%

Completion of finishing works and transfer of ownership - 10%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located at Naithon beach—one of the best yet secluded beaches on Phuket’s most desirable North-West coast. Naithon beach is a beautiful one-kilometer stretch of soft white sand lined with Casuarina trees along the crystal clear Andaman Sea. An idyllic tropical paradise surrounded by some of the island’s most impressive virgin jungle mountains, part of which forms Sirinat National Park. Naithon offers just a couple of luxury villa developments and upscale boutique hotels like Pullman and Trisara with spa, fitness, and other facilities—to complement its natural tropical beauty. There are a dozen picturesque local restaurants and shops along the beach.