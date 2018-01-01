  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

Bangkok, Thailand
from
€252,711
;
13
About the complex

Apartments in the very center of Bangkok, Sathorn Road!

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

The apartments are furnished: built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing!

The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees high demand for rental!

Sathorn Road is now considered a “real central business centre" or the most commercially developed area of ​​the city. It is a residential friendly area which is home to many important places and government offices including embassies, consulates, offices, super luxury shopping complexes, 5 star hotels and residences, multi-functional establishments and several mega projects.

Supalai ICON Sathorn is the first fully-fledged innovative urban residential development on Sathorn Road, offering a full range of amenities to suit every standard of living.

Amenities: huge swimming pool with jacuzzi, gym with areas for yoga and aerobics, boxing area, theater and karaoke, aqua zone, children's playground, rooftop on the 53rd floor with swimming pools and relaxation areas, sky lounge area with panoramic city views, sauna, living room, communal garden, steam room, co-working space/meeting room, parking, security, video surveillance, key card access.

Location and infrastructure: - Lumphini metro station , 800m; - BNH Hospital, 450 m.; - airport, 40 km; - Lumphini Park, 850 m; - Silom complex, 900m; - St. Joseph's School, 750 m.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
56
New building location
Bangkok, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket, Thailand
from
€85,512
Residential quarter LAYAN VERDE
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€174,240
Residential complex The Quarter
Phuket, Thailand
from
€214,277
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€92,761
Other complexes
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€61,174
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental!Instalments available! The apartments are furnished!"So Origin Pattaya" presents an exceptional property project that seamlessly combines modern living with tranquility in one of Pattaya's most desirable locations. The hotel is located near the famous Pattaya Beach and is a paradise for those who appreciate the best in life.Amenities: Community pool, co-working space, meeting room, children's pool, outdoor children's area, BBQ area, community garden, fitness, community gym, community lounge and bar, yoga area, parking for cars, reception, lobby, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access.Location and infrastructure: - beach, 3 km; - airport, 43 km; - HarborLand Pattaya amusement park, 3 km; - Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya, 3 km; - Pattaya City Hospital, 7 km; - large shopping centers: Terminal 21, Central Festival; - restaurants; - major transport route Sukhumvit; - construction of a high-speed railway is underway, which will connect Pattaya and Bangkok (one of the stations will be located near this complex).Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€155,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 50
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Whizdom the Forestias is a new condominium and apartment project located in the Bang Keo area of Samutprakan. The project is located at 63, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand. The complex offers you 3 residential 42, 43, and 50 floor towers, drowning in greenery and including 1119 stylish apartments in a modern design. From majestic skyscrapers, stunning panoramic views of the city open! The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. LOCATION: In the vicinity where Whizdom the Forestias is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 24.3 km from the Whizdom the Forestias, travel time is about 28 minutes. Prince Hospital Suvarnabhumi is the nearest medical facility, which is 4.5 km away ( it can be reached in 11 minutes ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity to Whizdom the Foresias: - Khlong Palat Priang School is 4.8 km away. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video Intercom - Private pool - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Children's playroom - Restaurant - Cafe - Bar - Dry cleaning - Laundry - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Kids Club - Landscaping Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
€218,688
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 61–88 m²
2 properties 2
A piece of paradise in Pattaya  Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Life by the seashore has never been so luxurious. Only some lucky ones may own a secluded paradise in Pattaya. You can currently purchase an apartment in a condominium located directly on the beach, beautiful, nothing obscured, sea panoramas guaranteed. Paradise Ocean View is a beach right at your doorstep, a sea reflected in your windows and luxury in your life. This serene privacy is now available to some chosen lucky ones. Total 44 unique and luxurious apartments are available on a private plot of land with an area of 3200 sqm located on the beach. Paradise Ocean View beachfront is complemented by all necessary amenities, from the chic Infinity pool, which merges with the flickering sea, to expensive condominium rooftop terrace, opening a beautiful circular panorama. Each beautifully located apartment is finished only by high quality materials. Each apartment consists of a bright and spacious living space overlooking large balcony with unique ocean views. Modern kitchens – consisting of fitted wardrobes and racks, along with a refrigerator, – plate, oven and sink made in European style, with Italian design floors and walls trimmed with tiles. Bedrooms include fitted wardrobes for your things. Bathrooms consist of voluminous showers, bathtubs and attractive modern devices. Some have a jacuzzi. There are apartments with one and two bedrooms and an area of 39 to 112 sq.m. Each apartment is cooled by centralized air conditioners of the Daiken brand, equipped with a unique control system serving cold air only in case of need. Do not lose sight of a high-tech security system with a complete system video surveillance ( including ) elevators, ( electronic key ), modernly equipped fitness center, sauna, free internet, and much more. Project Infrastructure:  Infinity Pool  Sea view  Jacuzzi  Sauna  Fitness center  Garden  Private parking for cars Safe and safe  24 hour security  Card access system  Video surveillance system  Fire escape  Fire alarm  Smoke detectors  Fire extinguishing system Built-in parts: Built-in electric stove in the kitchen Stretch Bathroom ( toilet and shower ) Floor tiles Built-in wardrobe Modern wooden cabinets Built-in kitchen cabinets Balcony glass door Lighting Built-in bed headboard Air conditioning ( 2 pcs ) Project Details: Area: 2000 sqm. Number of buildings: 1 building, 7 floors Number of apartments: 44 Type and size of apartments: one-room: 60 - 66 sq.m. two-room 70 - 113 sqm.
