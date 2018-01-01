  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. ROMM CONVENT

ROMM CONVENT

Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€365,531
;
22
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Modern apartments in the very center of the city!

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

The complex is located near the Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station. ROMM Convent, this complex boasts an exceptional location on Soi Convent, in the same lane as St Joseph's Convent School and opposite BNH Hospital. Uniquely spacious rooms with high 3-meter ceilings enhance natural air movement.

Residential amenities: community pool, jacuzzi, onsen, collaboration space, conference room, children's pool, barbecue area, library, reading room, living room, community garden, fitness, community gym, reception, lobby, cafe, security, video surveillance.

Infrastructure: - restaurants and cafes; - shopping centers and shops; - school; - hospitals.

Location: - Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station; - Silom complex, Silom park, Sala Daeng public area and Silom Edge are just a few minutes away; - BNH Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, 1 km; - Chulalongkorn University, 1.5 km; - Suvarnabhumi Airport, 35 km.

We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Number of floors
Number of floors
32
New building location
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€80,700
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€100,275
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€167,761
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,174
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,09M
You are viewing
ROMM CONVENT
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€365,531
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Phuket, Thailand
from
€115,724
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43–147 m²
37 properties 37
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand. A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality. Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool. Each apartment has a “living terrace” overlooking the sea, this is our distinctive feature. 
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Seaside
Residential complex Laguna Seaside
Phangnga Province, Thailand
from
€292,720
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Laguna Seaside is a new luxury condominium in Phuket. The complex offers large condominiums with magnificent views of the sea, Bangtao beach or tropical views of the lush garden. The property is ideally located just a few meters from Bang Tao Beach and has a rare dedicated beach area that offers owners the best places in the house to enjoy a stunning sunset over the bright waters of the Andaman Sea . The condominium is located at 394, Cherngtalay, Amphoe Thalang, Chang Wat Phuket 83110, Thailand . Ideal for a modern lifestyle, condominiums with 1-3 bedrooms in Laguna Seaside begin with a spacious 60 sq.m. Larger apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms are designed to enjoy maximum panoramic views with the corresponding veranda in full width. At Laguna Seaside you will enjoy magnificent sea views with first-class rooftop amenities! In addition to choosing luxury spa salons, five-star resorts, an 18-hole Laguna Phuket golf course, a variety of water sports and recreational activities at Laguna Phuket, owners are also well placed, to maximize the use of recreational activities such as the nearby Boat Avenue, the shopping complex and the central boutique restaurant and the Porto de Phuket restaurant. EASY: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator - Parking Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€455,648
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Studios:kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1–2 bathrooms, and lounge. Facilities and equipment in the house Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: to the beginning of laying the foundation 3rd payment: upon completion of the entire external structure of the condominium building 4th payment: after finishing plastering 5th payment: after the transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go