ROMM CONVENT

Phuket, Thailand

The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Studios:kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1–2 bathrooms, and lounge. Facilities and equipment in the house Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: to the beginning of laying the foundation 3rd payment: upon completion of the entire external structure of the condominium building 4th payment: after finishing plastering 5th payment: after the transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.