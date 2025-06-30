Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Valencia, Spain

734 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
This villa is located in La Nucia and is of exceptional quality. On the first floor …
$976,524
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A quaint Spanish villa in Albir. The villa is all on one level, with a comfortable size l…
$610,327
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
An idyllic villa in Albir with Caribbean landscaped garden.This fantastic villa in Albir, wi…
$924,210
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
There will be a new development of Villas, under construction in Polop shortly. This proj…
$695,192
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
Here we have a great villa located in La Nucia. The villa is situated between La Nucia an…
$459,199
Villa 7 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
This charming Mediterranean-style villa is located near the village of Albir. The villa's…
$889,334
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Here we have a nice Villa for sale in Polop. A great size Villa distributed over two…
$742,856
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
22 luxury detached houses, with a modern an minimalist style in Finestrat under constru…
$638,228
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
A beautiful villa in San Rafael. It is a two-story villa with over 550 square meters of l…
$924,210
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Charming villa located in La Nucia. A completely renovated villa. The house has a modern …
$680,079
Villa 6 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
In the centre of Albir we have this large villa. This villa can be sold as one, for Euro …
$511,513
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
In 2022/23, the property was completely renovated with high quality materials and is extreme…
$668,454
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
New villas are being built in Polop Hills. A total of 65 units are located in the complex, w…
$575,452
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Very nice villa with two totally separated guest apartments. The property has in totally 21…
$900,960
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
A very nice spanish villa in La Nucia. The Villa is located in the urbanisation Bell…
$459,199
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
An urbanization known as La Alberca de Polop, located at the foot of the Sleeping Lion, prov…
$610,327
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in a quiet area of La Nucia only a few minutes driving to sho…
$668,454
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Polop villa that's brand new. The villa is a brand new over two floors located in Polop. …
$639,391
Villa 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New project of modern family houses with exclusiv design, as you can chose the details of yo…
$394,678
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
A fantastic Spanish style Villa in Altea la vella. We've got a great Spanish style villa …
$638,228
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Spacious independent villa only a few minutes from the village of Alfaz del Pi. All on one f…
$812,607
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A stunning brand new villa located in La Nucia. It is ideally located in a quiet, sunny a…
$684,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a modern villa complex in the center of La Nucia, but located in quiet surroundin…
$592,890
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
Very nice villa on a Spanish style in one of the best locations of Albir. The villa is devis…
$784,707
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
An exclusive project of 12 independent villas under construction. You will enjoy gr…
$726,580
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
There are two floors in the Villa, which is located on a large plot of approximately 1,100 s…
$870,734
Villa 9 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
This Villa is made for you that either are looking for an investment that will bring you mor…
$929,907
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A beautiful villa located in La Nucia. This villa was partially renovated in 2023 and is …
$575,452
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
This villa in Albir features four bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a garage. It is loca…
$796,332
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This house has an ideal location near Albir.  There's a living room with a dining ar…
$406,885
