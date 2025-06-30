Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
13
la Ribera Baixa
11
lHorta Nord
6
Cullera
9
326 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A Beautiful large 3 bedroom family home situated in the lovely area of La Nucia This prop…
$498,725
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Here we have a nice Villa for sale in Polop. A great size Villa distributed over two…
$742,856
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
A country-style villa located between La Nucía and Altea! This is a great villa with a s…
$754,481
Villa 6 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
In the centre of Albir we have this large villa. This villa can be sold as one, for Euro …
$511,513
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Very nice villa with two totally separated guest apartments. The property has in totally 21…
$900,960
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in a quiet area of La Nucia only a few minutes driving to sho…
$668,454
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
A fantastic Spanish style Villa in Altea la vella. We've got a great Spanish style villa …
$638,228
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
There are two floors in the Villa, which is located on a large plot of approximately 1,100 s…
$870,734
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Check out our new promotion of two-family homes in Alfaz del Pi. The houses are strategic…
$784,707
Villa 9 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
This Villa is made for you that either are looking for an investment that will bring you mor…
$929,907
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
This villa in Albir features four bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a garage. It is loca…
$796,332
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
A beautiful villa in Alfaz del Pi with the best location.  This house is divided int…
$1,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This beautiful villa is located in the very desirable Bello Horizonte area of La Nucia. …
$924,210
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A brand new villa is being built in Polop. An exceptional one-floor villa with stunning s…
$592,890
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Altea villa with a wonderful view. It is divided into two floors. Located on the main flo…
$976,524
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
A luxurious Mediterranean villa in Altea.This magnificent Mediterranean-style villa is a har…
$1,95M
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$492,350
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 308 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.Garden: 160 m2, terrace: 83 m2, solari…
$754,119
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of housing expansion), des…
$331,448
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$886,925
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante 2 independent high quality villas, design…
$785,072
Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Detached 5-bedroom villa with sea views in La Zenia. Splendid luxury villa a few meters from…
$1,56M
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 158 m²
Exclusive modern villa in a luxury complex located in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, on the south…
$929,835
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$466,742
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
$645,427
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, cellar: 67 m2.Private…
$629,155
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of housing expansion), des…
$451,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
$539,774
Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
$3,82M
Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
