Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
13
la Ribera Baixa
11
lHorta Nord
6
Cullera
9
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
465 properties total found
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$492,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of housing expansion), des…
$331,448
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Modern New Villas for Sale Near La Marquesa Golf Course in Ciudad Quesada Discover these 14…
$534,763
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of townhouses and semi-de…
$621,953
Leave a request
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 158 m²
Exclusive modern villa in a luxury complex located in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, on the south…
$929,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$466,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Modern Villas with Golf Course Views in Ciudad Quesada Exclusive New Development Ove…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in la Romana, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
la Romana, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Newly built villas located in La Romana. Newly built villas with several models to choose f…
$337,133
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BALCON DE FINESTRAT New Build modern villas in Balcon de Finestrat. W…
$627,765
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN POLOP Modern New Build villas in in Polop with wonderful views to the m…
$592,890
Leave a request
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of housing expansion), des…
$451,455
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
EXCLUSIVITY IN A NATURAL ENVIRONMENT NEXT TO THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA !!! Minimalist design v…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Exclusive Modern Villas in Dénia – Contemporary Luxury Near the Beach Elegant Villas with P…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP New Build modern semi-detached villas with several …
$564,152
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or super …
$417,348
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or s…
$575,452
Leave a request
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
At the Residential Resort Summit of the Sun, we create villas for all lifestyles. Just find …
$3,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New 3 bedroom chalets with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, within walking distance of shops and …
$326,864
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or super …
$633,578
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 166 m2.Plot size: 246 m2.Terrace: 37 m2, useful area: 129 m2.Or…
$296,679
Leave a request
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or super …
$452,224
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA Beautiful New build detached villa located in the prestig…
$2,21M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN CALPE New Built villa in Calpe with panor…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build residential consists …
$552,085
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build detached villas located in San Miguel d…
$464,895
Leave a request

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go