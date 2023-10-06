Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

154 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern penthouse in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Lo…
€319,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€259,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€209,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Cartagena, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 4/4
Ultra-luxurious 5 Bedroom Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos C…
€4,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€380,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€318,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€298,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€345,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€290,000

