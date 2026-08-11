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Residential properties for sale in Abanilla, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom large country house near Abanilla . Large semi-new country house near Abanilla and…
$302,282
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Discover this stunning new villa located on a large private plot of 5,000 m2 in the charming…
$396,100
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3 bedroom apartment in Abanilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abanilla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALBANILLA, MURCIA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality of…
$394,670
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