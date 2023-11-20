Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Mazarron

Residential properties for sale in Mazarron, Spain

apartments
10
houses
10
21 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€171,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€215,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€185,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€416,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€194,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€171,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
€174,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€367,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€294,600
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with patio in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with patio
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This prestigious Spanish Villa nestled within its own secure grounds of 2,500m². The propert…
€884,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors
€152,304
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir