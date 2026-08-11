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Residential properties for sale in Mazarron, Spain

;
apartments
32
houses
68
100 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
New detached villas with private pool in the country club MazarrónModern villas in a quiet r…
$349,600
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$295,616
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5 bedroom house in Mazarron, Spain
5 bedroom house
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a cozy house, just 500 meters from the sea in the town of Puerto de Mazarrón. Hou…
$473,895
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3 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern ground floor apartment with large terrace, garden and paddle tennis courts located ne…
$255,686
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set in the enchanting setting of Mazaraón, this residential complex offers an exclusive sele…
$132,922
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this villa offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a …
$401,240
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive collection of 36 individual residen…
$336,893
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover this impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$255,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Mazarr…
$265,844
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Modern Semi Detached Villas with Sea Views in Puerto de Mazarron Exclusive New Home…
$338,952
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
New two-family villas with private pool in the country club MazarronModern villas in a quiet…
$286,277
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$332,510
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Luxury new villas on the first line of the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive life by the …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this residential complex offers a choice of 10 tow…
$344,849
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón Discover …
$134,740
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
New villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron, Murcia) with private solarium and basementExclusive r…
$336,893
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
An exclusive complex of two new houses in a privileged area of Puerto de Mazarrona, just 150…
$288,845
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive bungalow collection offers a unique…
$362,919
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Set in the charming surroundings of Mazaran, this residential complex offers an exclusive se…
$121,363
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
New Build Villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron-Murcia) with Private Solarium and Basement Excl…
$336,020
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
In the heart of El Porto de Mazarron, just 3 minutes walk from the beach, this attractive ne…
$248,506
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in Puerto de Mazarrón Just 200 Metres from the Beach Exclusive Residen…
$247,966
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive collection of 36 individual residen…
$430,151
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón Discover …
$146,944
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3 bedroom house in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Modern villa is located in a well-groomed residential area of the municipality of Mazarron, …
$288,845
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Luxury New Build Villas on the Frontline Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive Seafront Liv…
$922,671
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
New Build Homes Just 200 Metres from the Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive coas…
$257,364
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Set in the charming setting of Maarron, this residential complex offers an exclusive selecti…
$147,370
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover this impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$272,779
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Located in a charming town just steps from the sea, this residential complex offers an exclu…
$259,531
Leave a request
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