Residential properties for sale in Lorca, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas with Mountain Views in the Best Location of Murcia These grea…
€336,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods in Lorca, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern design, excellent quality of the Shale building consist of 3 or 4 bedrooms, located o…
€269,000
3 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool in Lorca, Spain
3 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern design will not leave you indifferentThe bungalow and two-story bungalows have 3 bedr…
€155,950
3 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool in Lorca, Spain
3 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Современный дизайн не оставит вас безразличным Бунгало и двухэтажные бунгало имеют 3 спальни…
€149,999
