Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lorca
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lorca, Spain

;
apartments
3
houses
17
20 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$489,573
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$495,141
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$433,809
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$436,875
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$488,180
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$435,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$451,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$453,185
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas on Large Plots in Lorca, Costa Cálida Exclusive Detached Vil…
$409,361
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$491,630
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$439,995
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas on Large Plots in Lorca, Costa Cálida Exclusive Deta…
$409,361
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$450,005
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$456,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern design will not leave you indifferentThe bungalow and two-story bungalows have 3 bedr…
$154,515
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$315,736
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$294,841
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Современный дизайн не оставит вас безразличным Бунгало и двухэтажные бунгало имеют 3 спальни…
$148,619
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern design, excellent quality of the Shale building consist of 3 or 4 bedrooms, located o…
$266,525
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$341,273
Leave a request

Properties features in Lorca, Spain

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go