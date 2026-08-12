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Pool Apartments for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
1457
Estepona
1313
San Pedro Alcantara
639
Fuengirola
467
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282 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Luxury fantastic apartment with sea views, large terrace and community pool located in a pre…
$582,947
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with stunning sea views, community pool and relaxation area lo…
$347,624
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with a stunning sea view and private pool located within a premium resort…
$1,70M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1
Fabulous apartment with spacious private terraces, access to a spa and sports facilities, id…
$749,404
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 4
Brilliant elevated city ground floor apartment with fully fitted kitchen, spacious covered t…
$814,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
High end ground floor apartment with large garden terrace and a beautiful sea view located i…
$836,168
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Wonderful apartment with terrace near the beach in an exclusive residential offering spa, po…
$521,378
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Large family apartment on middle floor in a luxury resort with community pool, gym, terrace,…
$540,926
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
Lovely city beach ground floor apartment with fully fitted kitchen, large private terrace, w…
$554,070
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1
Brilliant modern middle floor apartment with swimmimg pool and wellness facilities, surround…
$688,110
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3
Luxury penthouse with stunning sea views, large roof top terrace, community pool located in …
$687,295
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
Modern high end middle floor apartment with a large terrace, private pool and stunning sea v…
$1,53M
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
Comfortable city beach middle floor apartment with fully fitted kitchen, pool and private co…
$550,664
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious eye-catching Penthouse in a modern living complex with several facilities and beau…
$1,61M
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious high end ground floor duplex house with terrace, large garden, private pool and gym…
$1,43M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive high end penthouse with large terraces, gym, spa  and awesome sea views close to t…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/7
Massive middle-floor apartment with large terrace & panoramic sea views, in a luxury resort …
$616,854
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury attractive middle floor apartment with sea and mountain view and swimming pool, surro…
$820,176
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Wonderful city apartment with charming sea view, sky infinity pool. upscale gym and coworkin…
$476,882
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view located…
$2,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Refined ground floor apartment with a private terrace, beautiful garden, and premium gym fac…
$541,977
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Impressive beach duplex penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace with pa…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish apartment with private terrace, resort-style pool and elegant interiors located in a…
$455,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/4
Beautiful modern middle floor apartment with iconic sea view, terrace, pools, gym, and child…
$466,329
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive new-build penthouse with panoramic city views and a bright private terrace, stept …
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxurious ground-floor apartment with private terrace, wellness spa & fully equipped gym, lo…
$520,121
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Single modern middle floor apartment with community pool, garden, spa and gym located close …
$372,339
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Premium middle-floor apartment with indoor heated pool, coworking space and designer gym loc…
$494,347
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4 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful modern middle floor residence boasting sweeping sea views, an impressive terrace, …
$763,393
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Property types in Malaga

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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