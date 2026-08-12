Seaview Apartments for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Marbella
1457
Estepona
1313
San Pedro Alcantara
639
Fuengirola
467
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734 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$583,085
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$557,683
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$614,260
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$650,053
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$910,998
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3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$654,672
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$405,477
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$1,02M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Luxury fantastic apartment with sea views, large terrace and community pool located in a pre…
$582,947
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Málaga Apartments for Sale Close to Marbella and the Beaches of Puerto Banús Located on Spai…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$867,835
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sea View Brand New Properties in El Higuerón Fuengirola The properties are situated in Fueng…
$955,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$686,261
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in Exclusive Complex with Large Tropical Gardens in Estepona The flats with spacious u…
$1,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Stunning Apartments and Penthouses with Sea Views in Estepona Málaga Estepona, often called …
$925,745
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Contemporary Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Peaceful Mijas Setting Mijas is one…
$466,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with stunning sea views, community pool and relaxation area lo…
$347,624
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Frontline Golf Apartments with Large Terraces Close to the Beach in Casares This new project…
$644,634
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Golfside Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Mijas Malaga Mijas Costa is one of the most at…
$589,544
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats with Wonderful Sea Views in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Estepona The flats are loc…
$594,704
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Mediterranean Design Apartments Close to the Beach in Málaga Rincón de la Victoria is a coas…
$562,284
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with a stunning sea view and private pool located within a premium resort…
$1,70M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Presigious Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Malaga Mijas is one of the most attracti…
$562,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$421,240
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Apartments Close to the Beach, Perfectly Connected yet Peacefully Secluded in Estepona Estep…
$683,659
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$2,88M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,97M
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Property types in Malaga

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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