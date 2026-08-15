Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

;
Benidorm
15
Villajoyosa
48
La Nucia
31
Altea
6
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 102 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$445,281
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tennis and high secu…
$371,276
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm, everything can be enjoyed in Eagle Tower. A privileged l…
$855,873
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium top floor duplex  with a stunning rooftop terrace, swimming pool and panoramic views…
$506,864
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 201 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$738,319
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 107 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$440,702
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 34/34
Key ready large high end penthouse with amazing sea view, big roof top terrace, interior poo…
$1,11M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go