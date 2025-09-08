Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
These newly developed apartments are located in a peaceful residential area of Altea, one of…
$562,934
