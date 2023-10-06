Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M

