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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
15
Villajoyosa
48
La Nucia
31
Altea
6
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Exclusive luxury penthouse for sale in Delfin Natura, one of the most prestigious residentia…
$1,38M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Newly built, key-ready apartment for resale. A unique opportunity to purchase a brand new, m…
$697,574
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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