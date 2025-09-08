Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
16
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
32
Altea
4
5 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
New apartments with excellent communal areas in Benidorm The sea and nature as the back…
$931,101
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms luxury seafront luxury penthouses in Villajoyosa, near Benidorm. Spacious 3-bedro…
$671,494
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 54 m²
Luxury penthouses near the beach in Playa Poniente in Benidorm . Luxury apartments with larg…
$833,062
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 169 m²
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
$803,075
