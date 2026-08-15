Seaview Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
15
Villajoyosa
48
La Nucia
31
Altea
6
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15 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
Exquisite Sea-View Properties in a Complex with a Pool in Finestrat Alicante Nestled within …
$685,950
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Luxurious Sea View Apartments in Finestrat Located in Finestrat within the S…
$732,201
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$2,38M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
Luxury Apartments in a Complex in an Advantageous Location in Alfaz del Pi Alicante The apar…
$990,052
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium top floor duplex  with a stunning rooftop terrace, swimming pool and panoramic views…
$506,864
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Luxurious Sea View Apartments in Finestrat Located in Finestrat within the S…
$552,057
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 34/34
Key ready large high end penthouse with amazing sea view, big roof top terrace, interior poo…
$1,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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