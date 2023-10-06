Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 214 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
€2,65M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€619,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€492,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 88 m2, 2 terraces: 117 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€564,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€623,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
€619,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€551,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€584,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€550,000

