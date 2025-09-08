Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
16
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
32
Altea
4
2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
New apartments with excellent communal areas in Benidorm The sea and nature as the back…
$931,101
