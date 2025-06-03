Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

114 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$547,413
3 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms apar…
$368,630
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
TWO NEW BUILDINGS LOCATED A FEW METERS FROM THE BEACH, OVERLOOKING THE SALT LAKES AND THE PE…
$596,568
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
$817,840
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
1ya line Ambar Beach is a fantastic residential complex with apartments for sale in Calpe, C…
$150,106
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residential complex has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses just 200 meters from …
$790,101
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Key ready penthouses in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from …
$694,619
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
New construction of Villa of last design with excellent qualities and with incredible views …
$1,65M
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Fantastic brand new luxury villa, modern design and sea views five minutes drive from the be…
$1,93M
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1ya line Magnificent townhouse a penthouse with 2 and 3 bedrooms on the first line of the be…
$160,509
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$326,045
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$596,858
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,86M
2 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Апартаменты с двумя спальнями в Кумбре дель Соле. Просторные апартаменты на северной Коста Б…
$132,767
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
$703,342
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$574,663
2 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The Apartment in Benitachel The Apartment with 2 bedrooms was completely repaired and locate…
$137,721
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Brand new luxury villa with panoramic sea views from Moraira to the Peñon de Ifach, only 5 m…
$2,04M
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$354,397
3 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Three-sleeping apartments in the north Costa to Blanca Luxurious apartments in modern style …
$644,018
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Townhouses for sale in Calpe, Costa Blanca A complex of 17 townhouses, situated in one of th…
$474,347
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$465,132
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
1ya line Ambar Beach - it the fantastic housing estate with apartments for sale in Kalp and …
$254,635
2 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Penthouse with 2 bedrooms in Cumbre del Sol Spacious penthouse in in the north Costa Blanca …
$144,260
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
1 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The Apartment overlooking the sea The Apartment is Fored Sale in excellent condition and is …
$149,610
2 bedroom apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
$285,699
2 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The Apartment with 2 bedrooms The furnished apartments with 2 bedrooms overlooking mountains…
$178,344
