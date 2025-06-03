Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

28 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$547,413
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residential complex has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses just 200 meters from …
$790,101
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$596,858
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
A very cosy and bright house of 465m2 built on a plot of 1131m2. Consists of 3 floors, 4 bed…
$1,39M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Beautiful, bright and spacious villa, to enjoy all the comforts. Views to the majestic Peñon…
$504,802
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
The dream of living in front of the sea comes true in this exclusive flat on the beachfront …
$708,962
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Spectacular super luxury villa situated in one of the most sought after urbanisations in Cal…
$1,94M
Apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$436,754
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
The house is located in the area of La Fustera in Benissa costa, on a plot of 1,040 m2. Ocea…
$1,59M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 352 m²
This charming 3-storey villa in Oltamar with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pe…
$879,771
5 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 681 m²
New project in Moraira located in the well-known area of L'Andragó. It is only 350m from the…
$1,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,59M
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity in front of the Mediterranean In Casamayor…
$949,772
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
South facing four double bedroom villa in a fantastic location overlooking the San Jaime gol…
$1,31M
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This charming Mediterranean villa is located just 450 meters or 10 minutes walk from the san…
$855,869
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$507,283
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The property has a constructed area of 464.80 m2. The property has a constructed area of 113…
$1,44M
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$861,013
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Spectacular luxury villa in front line of the sea just a step away from the beach of Puerto …
$2,93M
5 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
MODERN, SPACIOUS AND LUXURIOUS VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS AND SPA. This spacious and luxurious vil…
$1,96M
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean villa in the  area of Empedrola in Calpe: a real gem. This dream hom…
$694,556
