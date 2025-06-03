Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
297
Denia
130
Xabia Javea
24
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/12
4-room apartment in the building Turquesa Beach 8th floor, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. For…
$498,739
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$465,132
Зарубежная недвижимость
English, Русский
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
Casamayor Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 126 m²
This modern luxury residential complex is located in one of the most desirable areas of Calp…
$1,44M
Hayat
English, Русский, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 90 m²
An exclusive residential complex in the center of Calpa offers modern apartments with 3 bedr…
$380,199
Hayat
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 46 m²
The apartment is located in the modern complex of the luxury class in one of the most attrac…
$285,149
Hayat
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$408,270
Зарубежная недвижимость
English, Русский
Apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$436,754
Casamayor Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$312,741
Зарубежная недвижимость
English, Русский
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 76 m²
Exclusive apartments with two bedrooms located in the center of Calpa offer incredible views…
$346,105
Hayat
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 140 m²
A modern luxury residential complex in one of the most desirable areas of Calpe.The complex …
$515,542
Hayat
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity in front of the Mediterranean In Casamayor…
$949,772
Casamayor Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

