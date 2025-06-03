Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$326,045
3 bedroom apartment in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
$532,058
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$478,709
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$463,443
