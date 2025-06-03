Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Calp
297
Denia
130
Xabia Javea
24
Apartment Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$465,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 Bedroom Luxurious Eco-Friendly Flats with Sea Views in Denia Costa Blanca Luxurious contem…
$421,296
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxurious Beachside Flats in Calpe, Alicante Calpe, nestled on the coast of Alicante provinc…
$511,923
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 126 m²
This modern luxury residential complex is located in one of the most desirable areas of Calp…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea Views in Calpe Spain Luxurious apartments are …
$1,75M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 3
🥇 Your oasis by the ocean on the prestigious beach of La Fossa❗️This exclusive 103 m2 apartm…
$466,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 46 m²
The apartment is located in the modern complex of the luxury class in one of the most attrac…
$285,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calpe, Maria Giorro Street, here you will find a great apartment! The area of the apartment…
$289,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$408,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Denia, Spain
Apartment
Denia, Spain
Luxurious Beachfront Apartments in Denia, Alicante Discover these remarkable apartments i…
$397,251
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$312,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$715,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
2 and 3 Bedrooms Apartments in Alicante Costa Blanca These apartments are located in Calpe, …
$425,737
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7
🗝️ Renovated apartment🌟 Beautiful view from the windowApartment for sale, Kalpe, Zona Rueblo…
$329,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxurious Beachside Flats in Calpe, Alicante Calpe, nestled on the coast of Alicante provinc…
$467,272
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 140 m²
A modern luxury residential complex in one of the most desirable areas of Calpe.The complex …
$515,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 6
🥇 Panoramic view of the sea! Calpe! 142 m2 of total area with all sea views!, 110 m2 of usab…
$844,970
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxurious Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Jávea Alicante Discover these generously p…
$300,926
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 8
🥇 Bright Penthouse Gabriel Miro with panoramic views, its own large terrace and balcony! Exc…
$367,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in la Marina Alta

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go