Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
297
Denia
130
Xabia Javea
24
Apartment Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$547,413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$326,045
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,86M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$354,397
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$465,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$476,528
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
A very cosy and bright house of 465m2 built on a plot of 1131m2. Consists of 3 floors, 4 bed…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$741,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$301,510
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
The dream of living in front of the sea comes true in this exclusive flat on the beachfront …
$708,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$408,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Spectacular super luxury villa situated in one of the most sought after urbanisations in Cal…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$436,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Denia, Spain
Apartment
Denia, Spain
Luxurious Beachfront Apartments in Denia, Alicante Discover these remarkable apartments i…
$397,251
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
The house is located in the area of La Fustera in Benissa costa, on a plot of 1,040 m2. Ocea…
$1,59M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$312,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 489 m²
Comfortable and modern villa with private pool, 5 bedrooms, located on a completely flat plo…
$1,59M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 421 m²
New Promotion in Calpe of 6 independent luxury villas with stunning views! Air-conditioni…
$1,95M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
This stunning detached villa, located in a quiet area of Calpe, offers the perfect combinati…
$747,033
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$254,839
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$334,769
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$478,709
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity in front of the Mediterranean In Casamayor…
$949,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in la Marina Alta

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go