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New Build Apartments in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain

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Torrevieja
11
Marbella
112
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
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Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
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Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Santa Margarita, Spain
from
$1,06M
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
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Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Spain
from
$352,671
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
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Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$387,939
New residential development in the province of Cádiz, comprising 55 multi-family homes with 2 and 3-bedroom options. The properties feature spacious terraces that allow residents to enjoy outdoor living with panoramic views over the La Alcaidesa Golf Course and make the most of the natural s…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Show all Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Spain
from
$449,372
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
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Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$481,226
New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for yo…
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
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Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$511,942
New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for yo…
Agency
Muse
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