  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. La Linea de la Concepcion
  4. Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II

Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II

La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$481,226
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 39526
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 229707265
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Address
    Calle Las Camelias

About the complex

New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for you to enjoy every day. You'll find a beautiful garden where you can extend your home. The complex consists of 2- and 3-bedroom multi-family homes with parking and storage. Within the extensive communal areas, you'll find a wide variety of plants surrounding the swimming pool, as well as a gym, an outdoor meditation area, a spa, a community room with co-working space, a beach volleyball court, and a children's play area. A strategic and privileged location that will provide you with all the essential services and leisure activities you need, in addition to a wide range of sports and cultural activities. Surrounded by everything you need. From Alcaidesa beach, just 5 minutes away, to renowned golf courses, polo clubs, a shopping center, the Sotogrande Marina, and well-known restaurants and bars. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1, comprising blocks 4, 5, and 6 Phase 2, comprising blocks 1, 2, and 3.

Location on the map

La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,96M
Residential quarter The Sky Marbella Villas
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,39M
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
San Roque, Spain
from
$967,002
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,95M
Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$732,647
You are viewing
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$481,226
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Show all Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$7,91M
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this exclusive new-build residence was developed by the acclaimed firm NMobe. Currently under construction and expected to be completed between December 2025 and January 2026, this architectural gem combines contemporary minimal…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Show all Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Mijas, Spain
from
$559,496
Spectacular development consisting of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in Cala de Mijas. The development consists of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in a large number of them. The urbanization has excellent landscaped areas, communal swimming pool, gymnasium and social-gourme…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter La Paloma Villas - Villa 56
Residential quarter La Paloma Villas - Villa 56
Residential quarter La Paloma Villas - Villa 56
Residential quarter La Paloma Villas - Villa 56
Manilva, Spain
from
$2,67M
An unequivocally location that best kept secret in Andalucia. It is within minutes of the Marina of Sotogrande and Puerto de la Duquesa. Surrounded by many world class golf courses, polo, sailing & tennis clubs and of course, pristine beaches. Within a few minutes drive you will find numero…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications