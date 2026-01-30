Residential quarter Idilia Meraki

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive development of single-family homes with meticulous design, located just 5 minutes from the sea and established areas in Rincón de la Victoria. Its beautiful beaches, proximity to all types of services, and incomparable landscapes make this municipality an exceptional place to live.
It is situated in a well-connected sector, in an area with a great variety of services: schools, supermarkets, sports centers, and a wide range of leisure options for the whole family, only 30 minutes from the AVE station, Málaga city center, and the airport due to direct access to the A-7 and N-340 roads.
The development consists of 9 semi-detached homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms starting from 117 m² and featuring 64 m² of basement space, with private gardens and spacious terraces, all finished to the highest standards and levels of comfort tailored to 21st-century needs.
Each home is preceded by extensive elevated landscaped areas that allow you to enjoy the outdoors while taking in stunning sea views, all while maintaining your privacy.
Location on the map
Benagalbon, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return