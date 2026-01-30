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Residential quarter Idilia Meraki

Benagalbon, Spain
from
$790,667
;
11
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ID: 39141
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 477288561
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Rincon de la Victoria
  • Village
    Benagalbon
  • Address
    Calle Mino

About the complex

Exclusive development of single-family homes with meticulous design, located just 5 minutes from the sea and established areas in Rincón de la Victoria. Its beautiful beaches, proximity to all types of services, and incomparable landscapes make this municipality an exceptional place to live. It is situated in a well-connected sector, in an area with a great variety of services: schools, supermarkets, sports centers, and a wide range of leisure options for the whole family, only 30 minutes from the AVE station, Málaga city center, and the airport due to direct access to the A-7 and N-340 roads. The development consists of 9 semi-detached homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms starting from 117 m² and featuring 64 m² of basement space, with private gardens and spacious terraces, all finished to the highest standards and levels of comfort tailored to 21st-century needs. Each home is preceded by extensive elevated landscaped areas that allow you to enjoy the outdoors while taking in stunning sea views, all while maintaining your privacy.

Location on the map

Benagalbon, Spain
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Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$790,667
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