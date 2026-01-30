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  4. Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III

Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III

Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$310,692
;
2
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ID: 39351
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1286587736
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Velez Malaga
  • Village
    Torre del Mar

About the complex

Exclusive gated residential complex located in the heart of a golf course, very well connected to the Costa del Sol A-7 motorway. It is less than 30 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and Malaga city. A few kilometers away you can enjoy multiple services, shopping and leisure centres, supermarkets, restaurants, shops and less than 2 km from the beach. This residential community is made up of 2- and 3-bedroom homes distributed in 7 Blocks, and 13 portals. All the homes have a parking space and storage room. The peculiarity of the land and the detailed study of it have allowed the design of a set of attractive homes with balanced distributions, open rooms, good terraces or gardens. Some of the properties are south facing with beautiful sea views. The homes have been equipped with first class qualities and will even have a wide range of customizations to adapt them to the owner's taste. In the complex you will find a communal area with gardens, communal swimming pool, gymnasium and Gourmet lounge. Every time we bet for innovation and the implementation of increasingly efficient systems, achieving more sustainable buildings that are committed to the environment.

Location on the map

Torre del Mar, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$310,692
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