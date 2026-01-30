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Residential quarter Victoria Hills

Benagalbon, Spain
from
$455,060
;
13
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ID: 39326
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 130614548
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Rincon de la Victoria
  • Village
    Benagalbon
  • Address
    Calle Sietecolores

About the complex

An invitation to live without rushing, surrounded by light, calm and horizon. A project born from design but inspired by emotions: created for those seeking a home with soul, where every detail exudes well-being. It offers 2 and 3-bedroom homes, designed to adapt to different lifestyles. From the ground floor flats with large private terraces, perfect for sharing moments outdoors, to the penthouses with solariums, where the sea and sky merge into one. Discover a new way to experience the Costa del Sol: authentic, bright and deeply Mediterranean. Located in Rincón de la Victoria, its surroundings offer the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of a natural environment and the proximity of Malaga, just a few minutes away. Wide beaches, cliffside trails, golf, gastronomy and a lifestyle that can be enjoyed outdoors all year round.

Location on the map

Benagalbon, Spain
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Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$455,060
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