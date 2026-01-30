Residential quarter Ambar Homes

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Exclusive development of homes with a pool and communal areas.
Discover a more comfortable and modern way of living in the heart of Vélez-Málaga.
We present a new real estate development consisting of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality, and quality of life.
Located in one of the fastest-growing and most promising areas of Vélez-Málaga, you'll enjoy excellent connections to all services: schools, shopping centers, transportation, and green areas.
All homes feature optimized layouts, large terraces, and top-quality materials.
In addition, the development includes a communal pool, gardens, children's play areas, and communal areas designed for leisure and relaxation for the whole family.
Whether you're looking for your first home, an investment opportunity, or a new home, this development is tailored to your needs with a variety of options.
Request more information and secure your home in one of the most promising areas on the eastern Costa del Sol.
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Velez Malaga, Spain
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