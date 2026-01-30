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Residential quarter Ambar Homes

Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$290,044
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3
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ID: 39133
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 611149787
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Velez Malaga
  • Address
    Calle Plateros

About the complex

Exclusive development of homes with a pool and communal areas. Discover a more comfortable and modern way of living in the heart of Vélez-Málaga. We present a new real estate development consisting of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality, and quality of life. Located in one of the fastest-growing and most promising areas of Vélez-Málaga, you'll enjoy excellent connections to all services: schools, shopping centers, transportation, and green areas. All homes feature optimized layouts, large terraces, and top-quality materials. In addition, the development includes a communal pool, gardens, children's play areas, and communal areas designed for leisure and relaxation for the whole family. Whether you're looking for your first home, an investment opportunity, or a new home, this development is tailored to your needs with a variety of options. Request more information and secure your home in one of the most promising areas on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Velez Malaga, Spain
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Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$290,044
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