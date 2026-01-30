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Residential quarter Almara Residences

Benagalbon, Spain
from
$356,084
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13
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ID: 39549
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1100685509
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Rincon de la Victoria
  • Village
    Benagalbon
  • Address
    Camino Viejo de Velez Malaga

About the complex

New development of spacious, comfortable apartments with carefully considered design, available in 1, 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, as well as exclusive penthouses with private solariums. All set within a contemporary residential complex fully equipped and located just 100 metres from the sea and an authentic beach. The development embraces a clean and elegant aesthetic, where natural light takes centre stage thanks to its penthouses and generous outdoor terraces. The interior layout has been thoughtfully designed to create welcoming, functional spaces that are perfectly utilised. The excellent organisation of the communal areas, comprehensive facilities, high energy efficiency and superior quality materials elevate this project to a new level of comfort and wellbeing. Located in Rincón de la Victoria, a setting that preserves the essence of a traditional town while offering all the necessary day-to-day services, you will enjoy a wide range of leisure options, shops and restaurants. In addition, its proximity to Málaga, just 10 minutes away, places you within easy reach of its port, vibrant historic centre and extensive cultural and entertainment offerings. All properties include a private parking space and storage room.

Location on the map

Benagalbon, Spain
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Residential quarter Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$356,084
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